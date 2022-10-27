How To Watch The Miami Heat At Golden State Warriors, Betting Line, Etc

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Chase Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The Heat are 32- 35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games. For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

WARRIORS

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers: “We put it together on both ends. We’ve been doing some better things. In the last two games you’ve seen our energy level go up.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com