How To Watch The Miami Heat At Golden State Warriors, Betting Line, Etc

The Heat play the defending champion Warriors Thursday

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Chase Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The Heat are 32- 35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games. For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

WARRIORS

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green 

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers: “We put it together on both ends. We’ve been doing some better things. In the last two games you’ve seen our energy level go up.”

