How To Watch The Miami Heat Play New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat play host to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday

Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series for the second consecutive season and have currently won five straight against New Orleans, tying the Heat's franchise record of five-straight wins from 12/13/10 – 1/7/14. The Heat are 24-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 16-6 in home games and 8-14 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe), E.J. Daniels (Achilles) and Dereon Seabron (G League) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

PELICANS

F Naji Marshall

F Trey Murphy

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Dyson Daniels

G CJ McCollum

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to Pelicans: "I don’t think we brought a great motor and level of detail to our offense. And I know that was a big point of emphasis for them to really get after us. They’d been giving up a lot of points, so you knew you were going to get their best defensive effort.”

