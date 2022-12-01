How Twitter Reacted To LeBron James' Comments On Jerry Jones

James lashing out at the media coverage of Jerry Jones photo drew plenty reactions

LeBron James is once again at the center of the sports universe with his latest comments on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

James lashed out at reporters asking why they haven't asked him about the photo of Jones that recently surfaced. Jones was captured in a group of white students who were blocking black students from entering an Arkansas school.

James said he was asked plenty about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving retweeting a film that some considered anti-Jewish while never having to answer questions on Jones.

"When the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that," James said ... before continuing, "When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, 'I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we're talking about my people and the things that we've been through,' and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America."

"And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the comments:

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com