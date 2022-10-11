How Watchable Will The Miami Heat Be This Season?

A year ago, the Miami Heat were the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference.

They have marketable players in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the 15 years. And Erik Spoelstra was recently named on the NBA's 15 best coaches in league history.

But how entertaining will the Heat be to watch this season? A recent ranking by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post put them at No. 17.

Now, these rankings are based on how successful the Heat will be. It just ranks teams on an entertainment value standpoint.

"With Miami never quite talented enough to win pretty in recent years, P.J. Tucker’s departure will make it substantially harder to win ugly in the playoffs," Golliver wrote. "Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo remain a rock-solid duo, but the Heat will slip if Kyle Lowry can’t find a way to give them more at 36."

Golliver is probably right. The Heat lack the pizazz of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies but the blue-collar approach should produce plenty of wins.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat.