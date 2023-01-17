Is There A Chance LeBron James Ever Returns To Miami Heat?

NBA insider David Aldridge says the chances of a LeBron and Heat reunion are slim

The chances of LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat are slim.

But there's always the line from the movie classic "Dumber And Dumber" that always gives the Heat hope: "So you're saying there's a chance?"

The Heat are on the outside of a possible reunion according NBA insider David Aldridge of The Athletic. He recently detailed a list of teams that could make a play for James if he leaves the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Heat failed to make the cut.

Aldridge said it's unlikely because the bad split between the Heat and James in the summer of 2014.

"You can’t categorically rule out a reunion someday, given the Heat’s eternal win-at-all-costs philosophy," Aldridge wrote. "There is enough quality on the Heat roster to make a deal with the Lakers plausible. But it seems unlikely. The details of why and how James left the Heat to go back to the Cavs in 2014 have not been forgotten by either camp."

