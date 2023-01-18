Jeff Van Gundy Makes Case For Steph Curry, Not LeBron James, As Player of the Decade

The former coach says Curry is arguably the most valuable player of the last 10 years

In a year about LeBron James chasing the NBA's career scoring record, ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy says he have may is not the league's best player the past 10 years.

Van Gundy said Golden State guard Steph Curry could make a case for that honor. Van Gundy made the remarks while speaking on the Zach Lowe podcast earlier this week.

“You could make a strong case he's been the most valuable player in the league over the past decade," Van Gundy said.

Van Gundy has a point. While James has won three championships since 2013, including one with the Miami Heat, Curry's resume is similar. He has won four during the same period while putting up similar numbers and popularity.

“He’s the modern MJ," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, comparing Curry to Michael Jordan. "I used to see this playing with the Bulls. Half the crowd’s got red 23 jerseys on and now half the crowd’s got blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game. He elicits an emotion from people, I think because he’s so awe-inspiring with his play that, no matter where we go, there are people cheering for him and can’t wait to see him perform because we’ve never seen anything like him.”

James and Curry have both made their impacts on the league. It's probably best to just celebrate them instead of compare their greatness.

