John Wall Takes Shots At Several In Podcast Interview, Including LeBron James

Wall conducted a colorful interview on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast

Last offseason the Miami Heat were among the team targeting Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, who was a free agent at the time.

Apparently, the only ones missing out were the South Florida media. Wall had several hilarious takes during an interview on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast.

Wall spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from Tyler Hansbrough, his stint with the Houston Rockets and even LeBron James. Wall said he felt his Washington Wizards would have defeated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"We was going to beat the s**t out of Bron…They did not want to see us," Wall said.

Wall gave his reasoning.

“Me and Kyrie [Irving], we matching up,” he began. “I’m taking Brad over J.R. [Smith]. You got Bron over Trevor Ariza. I’m taking you know who. Kevin Love and Markieff Morris, I’m taking Kevin Love, but Markieff Morris can shoot threes and post up. I’m taking [Marcin] Gortat over Tristan Thompson, and our bench was deeper than theirs.”

Not sure I believe, but he's entitled to his opinion. He still made good podcast material.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat unable to catch up to Hawks' fast start. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Hawks. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com