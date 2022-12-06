LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Had An Epic Miami Heat Moment On This Day 12 Year Ago

NOTE: With LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, the remainder of the season Inside The Heat will take a look at some of his best moments with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

Twelve years ago, LeBron James had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block for the Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But the highlight play of the night was the famous pass from Dwyane Wade to James for the tomahawk dunk. It resulted in an iconic photo.

It was a highlight that was deemed one of the best plays from the duo and continues to be a viral meme.

The Heat won 88-78 to stretch their win streak at the time to five games.

Wade finished with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds. Chris Bosh chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds but it was Carlos Arroyo who had a surprising game. He scored a season-high 18 points, the most he scored before retiring from the NBA.

That season, the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks but won championships in 2012 and 2013.

