LeBron James Did Get More Credit Than James Harden For Taking Less Money When Joining The Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is 100 percent right.

Not that he is making a big deal about it but Harden recently said he hasn't received much attention for taking less money so he could better compete for a championship. This wasn't Harden complaining. He was simply answering a question during an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Harden was brutally honest.

"Nope, but guess what? I don’t care. There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court."

Harden declined a $47.4-million player option during free agency. Instead, he took a two-year, $68.6-million deal, which equals a $14-million pay cut. When LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010, he left $15 million on the table so he could play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

James was so applauded for the move it almost drowned out those who were criticizing him for orchestrating a "super team." James eventually received a max contract when he refused to play for less again in Miami and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

