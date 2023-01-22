LeBron James Has Praise for Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

James is impressed with the Eagles quarterback during the NFL playoffs.

LeBron James has tuned into the NFL playoffs, giving shout outs to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

James’ latest words of praise was toward Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Saturday night during the playoff game against the Giants. The Eagles were up 14-0 midway through the second quarter on the way to a 28-point first half.

“Yeah they were saying anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles,” James tweeted. “Yeah okay. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is special.”

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the league, leading some to believe Hurts isn’t that essential to the team. James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, believes Hurts is more than just a system quarterback.

Hurts is an MVP candidate this season with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns among quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is likely to win the MVP award but Hurts made his case.

Getting a shoutout from James, who some believe is the greatest NBA player of all time, should boost Hurts’ confidence. The Eagles are aiming for the Super Bowl, and the first stop is by defeating the Giants in their first postseason game.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat.

