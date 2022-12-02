LeBron Moments: Twelve Years Ago, James Returned To Cleveland For The First Time

On Dec. 2 2010, James played his first game in Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat

NOTE: With LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, the remainder of the season Inside The Heat will take a look at some of his best moments with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

It is a day LeBron James will never forget.

On Dec. 2, 2010, James returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat for the first time. After playing seven years for the hometown Cavaliers, he made the decision to leave for Miami that summer.

“It was something that nobody had ever seen before," James told ESPN in 2018. "Everybody knew the emotions behind it. Cable television made sure that they captured every moment. It was an eerie feeling, just going back. It was an uncomfortable feeling going back because of the situation. And I knew how up in bunches everybody was. The only thing I was talking about was, ‘How can I play well?’ I wanted to play well. I wanted to play well more than anything. I knew that I had a group of guys that were going to ride for me that night, no matter what. That was just the makeup of our club. I wasn’t worried about that. But it was an eerie night."

James finished with 38 points, leading the Heat to a 118-90 blowout against the Cavs. He was booed each time he touched the ball and several fights broke out in the arena.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said after the game. “It’s a basketball game. And I had to maintain my focus no matter what’s said or what’s done throughout that game.” I was just trying to keep a clear head about it. I understand their frustration,” he said. “I understand things could have been a little bit different this summer for both sides. But I’m moving on.”

