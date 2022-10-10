Skip to main content

Looking Back On The Four-Year Anniversary of Jimmy Butler's Practice Rant In Minnesota

Since calling out teammates in 2018, Jimmy Butler has been a model citizen with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have raved about forward Jimmy Butler as a teammate. 

He's caused few distractions. With the exception of an altercation between he and coach Erik Spoelstra and forward Udonis Haslem, Butler has been a model teammate. 

That wasn't always the case. On this day four years ago, Butler went on a profanity-laced tirade against his teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

He later spoke about in an interview with ESPN. Butler said his teammates weren't committed to winning. 

"A lot of it is true," he said. "I haven't played basketball in so long. I'm so passionate. I don't do it for any reason but to compete. All my emotion came out in one time. Was it the right way? No! But I can't control that when I'm out there competing. That's raw me, me at my finest, me at my purest. Inside the lines."

Many were quick to call Butler a prima donna and it eventually led to him being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and later to the Heat. Butler said he just wants to win, even if it means calling out teammates. 

"I think that's the part everybody doesn't see," Butler said. "I'm not going to say no names. I'm going to be honest: If your No. 1 priority isn't winning, people can tell. That's the battle. Now there is a problem between people. That's where the disconnect is."

Butler has worked out perfectly in Miami. He is entering his fourth season and has already led the Heat to an NBA Finals appearance (2020) and to the Eastern Conference finals (2022). 

