Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Hall of Famer says Riley could lead the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers past any NBA team

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. 

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast

"We can score inside, outside and on the break, that's hard to defend," Johnson said. And, we had the coach because Pat Riley is to me the best coach that's ever lived, but he could make in-game adjustments that were critical and also he motivated you. So this man could take us and we could play against anybody and win."

Riley won four titles with the Lakers while coaching Johnson. He later joined the Heat organization and led them to a championship in 2006. Since retiring as a coach, he has been the Heat's team president. Despite being in charge of the LeBron James-led Heat teams that won two championships in four straight Finals appearances, Johnson said his Lakers teams were more dominant. 

"We're definitely one of the greatest teams ever because we had everything, we could do everything," Johnson said. "When you got a guy like Kareem that can dominate inside, right? James Worthy, oh man, and then you got the shooters in Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, and we had the defensive mentality as well. We can defend you and then get out and run.

