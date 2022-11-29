Marcus Smart's Improvement As A Playmaker Has Made Boston Celtics More Dynamic

Smart already has five games with at least 10 assists this season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics stars but Marcus Smart but is arguably the anchor for the team.

Known for his defense, he is developing as a playmaker this season. Smart already has five double-digit assist games, matching last year's total with 61 games remaining. His seven assists a game rank eighth in league.

After recording a career-high 15 assists against the Charlotte Hornets Monday, he even made joking comments such as seeing “X-ray visions”.

“You kind of zone out and it’s just you out there doing practice passes, finding guys in the right spot at the right time,” Smart told reporters. “Once you’re locked into that, guys start reading that, guys start reading your body language and they start making plays for you to give them the ball and make it even easier for you. When you get in that kind of streak, that kind of zone, your teammates see it and they’re excited for you.”

Even though the Celtics recently acquired Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, they made it clear who will remain the starter.

