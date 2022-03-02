Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo versus Giannis Antetokounmpo Becoming A Must-See Matchup

The stars will face each other for the 15th time Wednesday in Milwaukee

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo faces two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 15th time in his career. 

Adebayo has averaged 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the matchup. While Adebayo has improved offensively, his defense may be most important when the teams play Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 

Adebayo has only gotten better on the defensive end as his career has progressed. 

USATSI_16159332_168389536_lowres

The stars will face each other for the 15th time Wednesday in Milwaukee

USATSI_15375036_168389536_lowres

The stars will face each other for the 15th time Wednesday in Milwaukee

USATSI_14878665_168389536_lowres

The stars will face each other for the 15th time Wednesday in Milwaukee

“There aren’t many people in this league that can truly guard one through five,” Vincent said about Adebayo. “I don’t think anyone is worried about sending help to Bam whoever he is guarding. Everyone knows what he’s capable of. Athletically, he can guard the ball handler in pick-and roll and then go get the big.”

Both the team Heat and Bucks are considered contenders to win the Eastern Conference. The Heat are atop the standings while the defending champion Bucks are still drawing attention despite being in the No. 4 spot. 

Miami is familiar with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The teams have faced each other in the playoffs the past two seasons, The winner in each series advanced to the Finals, with the Heat making it in 2020 and the Bucks last season. 

Read More

The Heat lead the season series 2-1 but look for all eyes once again to be on the Adebayo-Antetokounmpo matchup. 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo making it happen on the defensive end. CLICK HERE

Heat improve to 3-0 against the Chicago Bulls this season. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

USATSI_16159011_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo versus Giannis Antetokounmpo Becoming A Must-See Matchup

By Jayden Armant
45 seconds ago
USATSI_17794654_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Milwaukee Bucks Preview

By Shandel Richardson
2 hours ago
USATSI_17793374_168389536_lowres
News

Where Jimmy Butler Ranks Among The League's Clutch Players

By Shandel Richardson
18 hours ago
USATSI_9090756_168389536_lowres
News

Cowlin Cowherd Suggests Miami Heat As Best Landing Spot For LeBron James

By Khristian Davis
19 hours ago
Tyler on Bam
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Regaining Pre-Injury Form

By Corey Holmes
21 hours ago
USATSI_17793161_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Proving He's Reliable In Relief Role

By Jayden Armant
23 hours ago
USATSI_17613190_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Expected To Have `Heavy' Workout Today In Sioux Falls

By Shandel Richardson
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17777913_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Making Up On Ground Defensively For Teammates

By Shandel Richardson
Mar 1, 2022