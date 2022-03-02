Bam Adebayo versus Giannis Antetokounmpo Becoming A Must-See Matchup

The stars will face each other for the 15th time Wednesday in Milwaukee

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo faces two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 15th time in his career.

Adebayo has averaged 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the matchup. While Adebayo has improved offensively, his defense may be most important when the teams play Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Adebayo has only gotten better on the defensive end as his career has progressed.

“There aren’t many people in this league that can truly guard one through five,” Vincent said about Adebayo. “I don’t think anyone is worried about sending help to Bam whoever he is guarding. Everyone knows what he’s capable of. Athletically, he can guard the ball handler in pick-and roll and then go get the big.”

Both the team Heat and Bucks are considered contenders to win the Eastern Conference. The Heat are atop the standings while the defending champion Bucks are still drawing attention despite being in the No. 4 spot.

Miami is familiar with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The teams have faced each other in the playoffs the past two seasons, The winner in each series advanced to the Finals, with the Heat making it in 2020 and the Bucks last season.

The Heat lead the season series 2-1 but look for all eyes once again to be on the Adebayo-Antetokounmpo matchup.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant