Watch Bam Adebayo Laugh At Tyler Herro's Postgame Outfit

Adebayo pokes fun at Herro's sleeveless look at the interview podium

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has made a habit of poking fun at teammate Tyler Herro over the years. 

The postgame interview after Tuesday's victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals provided yet another opportunity. Adebayo began laughing controllably when Herro joined him at the podium. Herro was wearing a sleeveless shirt, which prompted Adebayo to pull up his sleeves, too. 

The two then struggled to get through the remainder of the interview without laughing. 

These moments are nothing new for Adebayo and Herro. After a victory against Atlanta Hawks last month, they shared the interview podium. Before the first question was asked, Adebayo began shimmying his shoulders. Then Herro joined, but Adebayo whispered to the media, "He ain't go no rhythm." 

As for Herro, his wardrobe continues to be a topic of conversation. TNT analyst Charles Barkley joined the fun after Herro wore a red jumpsuit after a win against the Philadelphia 76ers

Barkley wore the same outfit the following night during the broadcast. One thing is for sure: Herro's style catches everyone's attention. 

The Heat resume their series against the Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena. 

