As They Did Against The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics Continue Their Ability To Bounce Back

Boston remains undefeated in the playoffs after a loss.

The Miami Heat and the rest of the Eastern Conference are all to familiar with what transpired Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

The Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Celtics are now 7-0 following a playoffs loss, which ties an NBA record. 

"I think that's when we are at our best, when we respond to tough situations, when we respond to teams going on runs and things like that," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. "We call a timeout, we regroup and lock back in. I think that's when we're at our best. I think we did that several times tonight, and I think that as a result we ended up winning the game."

The Celtics did the same against the Miami Heat. They won after every loss in the Eastern Conference finals, including a victory in Miami in Game 7. Eventually, the Celtics want to string together wins so they can avoid the bounce-back situations. 

"Just really have that mindset of we need to really look at this film and really find ways to get better and get prepared as quick as we can, because it is a quicker turnaround," Celtics forward Al Horford said. "Friday will be here, and we've got to be ready to go."

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

