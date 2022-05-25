Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 5 Prediction For Boston Celtics At Miami Heat

The series is tied at 2 as it returns to Miami

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +1.5

According to Covers.com: Heat +1.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on Game 5: “I think we just got to be more physical. Like I said, when you shoot a lot of jump shots, which we tended to do tonight, it’s hard getting to the free-throw line. I think we have to be more of a forceful-type team, getting into the paint, not shying away from contact and playing from the inside out. Whenever we do that and not shoot as many jumpers, we might get fouled a little bit.”

Here's the prediction Thursday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Celtics. Moses' record during the postseason is 11-4.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 3 victory. CLICK HERE.

Victor Oladipo comes up big in Game 3. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com