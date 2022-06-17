NBA Twitter Compares Jayson Tatum’s Game 6 Performance to Jimmy Butler’s

The NBA season is officially over after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors.

As the Finals come to a close, everyone starts assessing players based on their performances in these crucial games. For Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, there is praise and elevation of status as players.

But for Jayson Tatum, there is much criticism and harsher analysis.

Tatum had an underwhelming performance in Game 6. As the team’s primary star, Tatum was supposed to be the leader on the team. However, in this elimination game, Tatum had 13 points on 6 of 18 shooting. He also had seven assists and three rebounds, but ended the night with multiple turnovers as well. Tatum now has a record 100 turnovers in a single postseason. The Celtics are winless in the playoffs when they have at least 16 turnovers.

Twitter started to compare Tatum’s performance in Game 6 to that of Jimmy Butler.

In Miami’s elimination game against the Celtics, Butler had 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Butler was given praise for his ability to perform despite little help from teammates. The Heat’s next leading scorer in this game was Kyle Lowry with 18. The Celtics, however, got a combined 53 points from Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Tatum had help but just couldn’t capitalize.

Some have even started to question Tatum’s All-Star status in comparison to Butler’s.

As many have pointed out, Tatum is still young and has a lot of basketball left in his career. He had an amazing postseason, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, beating the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and beating the Heat to advance to the Finals.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.