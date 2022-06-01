Skip to main content

Boston Celtics Have To Make Similar Defensive Adjustments Against Warriors As They Did The Heat

Max Strus was complimentary of the Celtics defense against him

There could be an argument the Boston Celtics had one of the greatest defensive teams in league history.

Miami Heat guard Max Strus would probably agree. On Tuesday, he praised the Celtics for their defensive performance in the Eastern Conference finals.

“Teams made adjustments to what we’re good at and what works," Strus said. "They made me do more than make threes. You can put the full blame on me for the three point percentage. I should be the leader on that, as the best shooter on the team.”

The Celtics will need a similar effort against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Strus said the Celtics made several adjustments in their series. 

“To start the series, Marcus Smart was guarding me and he’s Defensive Player of the Year," Strus said. "That says something in itself that I did something good this year.”

During the series, the Celtics held the Heat to just 30 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line. With the Warriors being one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the postseason (37 percent), the Celtics’ defense at the three-point line can play a major factor.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

