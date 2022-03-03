Skip to main content
The Miami Heat Can Learn From Losing Games Like Wednesday

Blown lead against the Bucks could be beneficial in the long run

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has often praised him team when blowing a big lead before hanging on for the victory. 

On Wednesday, the Heat found themselves on the opposite end after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. They led by 13 with seven minutes but lost 120-119 at Fiserv Forum. 

Despite a different outcome, the Heat still feel they can benefit from the defeat. Here's what they said about the lessons learned against the Bucks. 

Spoelstra: "We'll get to the film and tighten things up. They stepped up their pressure for sure without a doubt. We had a turnover. We gave up an offensive rebounds. We also fouled going down the stretch. It just kind of kept them in striking range without the clock burning, things of that nature."

Guard Duncan Robinson: The pain of losing a game like that, those lessons stick with you a lot more than when you give up a lead and are still able to win ... Obviously, this one is going to stick with us, for sure."

Guard Tyler Herro: "Definitely how to finish games with the lead, taking care of the ball and just finishing games. That's something we can definitely take away from (Wednesday)."

The Heat return to action Thursday at the Brooklyn Nets. It marks the first time Nets star Kevin Durant has played a game since mid-January. The new-look Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but it should provide an opportunity to act on those lessons learned from Wednesday.

