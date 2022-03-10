Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Receives Good Diagnosis After Knee Injury

Martin's injury is less serious than expected

When Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin was initially hurt, it looked worse than expected.

A day later, the Heat and Martin received a positive evaluation. Martin didn't need an MRI and isn't expected to miss too much time. The news bodes well for the Heat because he has been a key contributor throughout the season.

Martin appeared to give an update when he posted a thumbs up emoji on Twitter.

Martin left Wednesday's game in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury. Coach Erik Spoelstra said they evaluated him Thursday.

“We’ll find out [Thursday]," Spoelstra said after the game. "Right now, it’s a hyperextended knee, but we’ll see how he is tomorrow after sleeping and resting, and we’ll go from there.”

The Heat didn't seemed too concerned after it happened even though it looked more serious at the time.

“One thing, you never like to see one of your brothers go down," center Bam Adebayo said. "So I’m glad he’s ok, but he’s an important piece for us. You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously. He’ll bounce back.”

The Heat, who had their three-game losing streak end against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, return to action Friday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

