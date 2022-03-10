Skip to main content
Player(s)
Caleb Martin
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Receives Good Diagnosis After Knee Injury

Martin's injury is less serious than expected

When Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin was initially hurt, it looked worse than expected. 

A day later, the Heat and Martin received a positive evaluation. Martin didn't need an MRI and isn't expected to miss too much time. The news bodes well for the Heat because he has been a key contributor throughout the season. 

Martin appeared to give an update when he posted a thumbs up emoji on Twitter. 

Martin left Wednesday's game in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury. Coach Erik Spoelstra said they evaluated him Thursday.

USATSI_17820647_168389536_lowres

Martin's injury is less serious than expected

USATSI_17820753_168389536_lowres (1)

Martin's injury is less serious than expected

USATSI_17862043_168389536_lowres

Martin's injury is less serious than expected

“We’ll find out [Thursday]," Spoelstra said after the game. "Right now, it’s a hyperextended knee, but we’ll see how he is tomorrow after sleeping and resting, and we’ll go from there.”

The Heat didn't seemed too concerned after it happened even though it looked more serious at the time. 

“One thing, you never like to see one of your brothers go down," center Bam Adebayo said. "So I’m glad he’s ok, but he’s an important piece for us. You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously. He’ll bounce back.”

The Heat, who had their three-game losing streak end against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, return to action Friday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Monty Williams praises Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com 

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

USATSI_17862802_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Impressed With Heat's `plug-and-play system'

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_17768295_168389536_lowres
News

Do The Miami Heat Need A Bigger Lineup?

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_17862800_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Still Working His Way Back

By Shandel Richardson7 hours ago
Spo after Suns
News

Miami Heat Awaiting The Status Of Caleb Martin After Loss To Phoenix Suns

By Shandel Richardson7 hours ago
USATSI_15783665_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Relationship Between Tyler Herro and Devin Booker

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
spo on new signee
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gives Thoughts On Haywood Highsmith

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17782409_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against The Miami Heat

By Corey HolmesMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17782412_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns At Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel RichardsonMar 9, 2022