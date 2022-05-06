Skip to main content

Have the Heat Put Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on the Hot Seat?

After going down 2-0 against the Heat, Rivers may be out if Philadelphia doesn’t turn things around.

The Miami Heat had their second dominant win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. 

Sixers leader Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Game 3 due to his injury and could possibly miss Game 4 as well. With this loss, coach Doc Rivers is officially on the hot seat as the Sixers’ head coach.

With the addition of superstar James Harden, the Sixers were placed with championship aspirations. However, the absence of Embiid for this crucial matchup has made those expectations bleaker, and is now turning the attention to Rivers.

Rivers’ track record in the postseason tells a grim tale. He has blown three 3-1 leads in a best-of-seven-game series, the most in NBA history. Rivers has lost seven consecutive Game 7s as a head coach, which is tied for the longest losing streak.

Fans even joked about the possibility of the Sixers blowing their 3-0 game lead against the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers did end up winning that series, but not until giving up two wins against the Raptors before moving on.

Furthermore, Embiid was still playing in Game 6, even though the Sixers were up 29 points with four minutes left. This is when Embiid got injured, which has sidelined him for the first three games of this series. This decision by Rivers could be put into consideration when discussing his future with the team. When questioned why Embiid was still in the game, Rivers said that he does not regret his decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’m not upset that he was in,” said to reporters. “You can make that a big deal if you want. But just go look at every team, and every game, and their guys are in until about the 4, 3-minute mark. That’s what it is.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

A look at P.J. Tucker's intangibles play. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro gets back on track after big game. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18106785_168389536_lowres
News

Duncan Robinson Being Sidelined Shows the Depth of the Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant36 minutes ago
USATSI_18204833_168389536_lowres
News

Website Finds An Interesting Discovery On Tyler Herro

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18205441_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
oladipo after game 2
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo `Getting Back To Himself'

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18170138_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prepping For The Return Of Sixers Center Joel Embiid

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18205028_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo's Game Continues To Evolve

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18205294_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O’Neal Praises Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro

By Jayden ArmantMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18205034_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take A 2-0 Lead Against The Sixers After 119-103 Victory

By Shandel RichardsonMay 4, 2022