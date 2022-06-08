In Wake Of Draymond Green's Comments, How Would The 1990s Miami Heat Fared In Today's NBA?

Draymond Green said the physical NBA play from the 80s and 90s is overstate

Golden State Warriors is known for hot takes.

Sometimes, they are mostly hot air but he may be right about his recent comments regarding the physicality of 1980s and `90s compared to today's game. It often said the current players couldn't handle the physical play back then.

“Some of the guys that be talking weren’t the guys that was punching people,” Green said during his NBA Finals media availability. “There were a few guys back then that would lay you out, that would knock you out, that would foul you and get thrown out the game: Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn. But everyone running around acting like they were that, y’all were getting bullied.”

So how would the Heat compete today?

They were one of the league's most physical teams in the 1990s when they had Alonzo Mourning, P.J. Brown, Ike Austin, Chris Gatling and Tim Hardaway. They intimidated teams with bully tactics and played a much different style of basketball.

With that said, it's unfair to knock today's game because of rule changes. They are just catering to what the game is all about: the 3-point shot. And, like in every sport, players are bigger, faster and stronger and some of yesteryear's players would struggle to keep up.

“If you played in this day and age you’d had to be way more skilled than you were,” Green said.

I've always preferred to stay out of this debate because it's tough to compare different eras but I understand what Green is saying.

