Draymond Green Expects To Play The Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals

Green feels the Celtics will defeat the Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has already counted out the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. 

Shortly after the Warriors clinched a spot in the NBA Finals, Green gave his prediction of who they would play. Here's what Green told the crew on TNT's Inside The NBA after the game. 

"I think both teams are tough," Green said. "Boston creates constant problems, especially offensively and their defense is incredible." 

When pressed by Shaquille O'Neal, Green revealed his pick. 

"If you're asking who I want to play, I'm gonna tell you who I think we're gonna play," Green said. "We're gonna play Boston. That's who we're gonna play." 

After grabbing a 2-1 lead in the series, the Heat now trail 3-2 against the Celtics. They face elimination in Friday's Game 6 in Boston. The Heat have been in this situation before when they faced the same deficit against the Celtics in the 2012 conference finals. 

A 45-point game by LeBron James kept them alive and they eventually won Game 7 in Miami and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. 

