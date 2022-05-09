Miami Heat Fans Plead For Duncan Robinson In Game 4

Fans begged for Robinson due to poor 3-point shooting from the Heat.

The story of the Miami Heat's Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday was poor 3-point shooting.

The Heat shot 7 of 35 from the arc, which allowed the Sixers to tie the series at 2. Credit can be given to the Sixers’ defense, but many of these shots were wide open looks.

The lack of 3-point shooting had Heat fans calling for the return of Duncan Robinson, who has fallen out of the rotation. He has played one minute during the series against the Sixers.

Rather than complain, Robinson said he is just trying to support his team.

“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities and help us win,” Robinson said to reporters. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”

However, it may be time to reinsert the shooting guard into the lineup. The Heat have made 14 3-pointers in the last two games, which shows they need help in that area.

Robinson, even for his inconsistency, was still the team’s leader in 3-pointers made (2.9) and attempted (7.9) during the regular season. The Heat were the best 3-point shooting team during the regular season.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.