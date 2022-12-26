Aaron Gordon Dunk Highlights Christmas Day Games

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade now have something in common.

Both have had the highlight of the day on Christmas.

Eight years after Wade posterized Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love on a put-back dunk, Gordon did the same to the Phoenix Suns' Landry Shamet.

Some are already made the play a candidate for dunk of the year.

Late in overtime, Gordon drove the length of the court before throwing down a one-handed slam over Shamet. The play was unfortunately called a charge but still set the Internet abuzz.

Wade had a similar impact after he slammed home a tip-dunk over Love in their 2014 games against the Cavs. It was LeBron James' first game against the Heat after leaving Miami the previous summer. James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14, winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

