Miami Heat Should Take Their Time With Kyle Lowry Because Gabe Vincent Is Playing Well

Vincent gives the Heat the option to be patient with Lowry

The Miami Heat are a better team with Kyle Lowry in the lineup. 

Let's get that out of the way. 

But the Heat are rolling with backup point guard Gabe Vincent. He has provided coach Erik Spoelstra the luxury of taking his bringing back Lowry into the flow. A hamstring injury has kept him out of the last three playoff games, including Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

So why not ride with Vincent until Lowry is fully healthy when he's thrived in the relief role?  

“The whole team feels comfortable with him in that role and he’s earned it. He has steadily got more reliable and comfortable toggling between coming off the bench or starting when we need it.”

Just look at the numbers. 

Vincent is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in the games he has replaced Lowry in the postseason. They aren't jaw-dropping but Vincent has nothing to hurt the Heat. 

He's served as the ultimate game-manager while refusing to back down from the opposition. He handled his own against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the first round. 

There's no reason to believe Vincent can't have a repeat in the second round. The Heat should give Lowry as much time needed to heal and ride the wave of Vincent. 

