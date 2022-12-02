Miami Heat Have Avoided Kardashian Curse As Kanye West Accuses Chris Paul Of Having An Affair With His Ex-Wife

Kanye West accused Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul of having an affair with Kim Kardashian

The Phoenix Suns have been in the headline for all the wrong reasons.

From their former owner Robert Sarver being forced to step down for inappropriate behavior in the workplace to losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of last year's playoffs, the Suns have had their share of bad press.

And now comes the latest.

Rapper Kanye West accused Suns guard Chris Paul of having an affair with Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian divorced in 2021.

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night," West tweeted.

The message was followed with a photo of Paul, the future Hall of Famer. The tweet will certainly cause more drama for the Suns. The Miami Heat, who play the Boston Celtics tonight, have luckily avoided any Kardashian nonsense over the years.

