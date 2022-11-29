Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Is The MVP Right Now

The Miami Heat are set to play back-to-back games against Tatum this week

The Miami Heat are feeling good about themselves after winning three straight games.

There's little time to celebrate because the Heat begin a tough three-game stretch that starts Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. The Heat face the Celtics twice, which means they will see forward Jayson Tatum.

He is playing so well that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith lists him as the frontrunner for regular season MVP.

“I think it’s time for us to start talking about Jayson Tatum as a leading candidate for league MVP honors," Smith said. "He’s averaging 30 on better than 45 percent shooting. He’s putting on a show on a night-in-night-out basis. Jaylen Brown is no joke either, but Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of this basketball team, they’re clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference right now."

Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, leading the Celtics to an East-leading 17-4 record. Last year they defeated the Heat in the conference finals in seven games.

