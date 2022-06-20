Skip to main content

Miami Heat Reportedly Have Interest In Jerami Grant

Heat have Detroit Pistons player on their radar

With Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant entering free agency, several teams have expressed interest. 

One of those teams is the Miami Heat.

“Jerami Grant’s trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks,” according to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report. “Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list.”

Grant has averaged 11 points, three rebounds, and one assist in eight NBA seasons. Last season, he averaged 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists before it was cut short due to a calf injury. He only played 47 games.

Incorporating Grant into the Heat’s roster will not only give additional scoring but will also better shooting. He shot 42 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the 3-point line. 

Grant will also be able to keep the Heat’s defensive strategies consistent. This season, the Heat were one of the league’s best defensive teams, ranking fifth in the league with a defensive rating of 109. Grant averaged 0.9 steals and one block this season.

In order to acquire Grant, the Heat will have to give up some assets, particularly a young forward or potential draft picks.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

