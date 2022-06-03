Skip to main content

Draft Prospect A.J. Griffin Credits Jimmy Butler For His Success

Griffin says Butler played a large role in his basketball success

Former Duke star A.J. Griffin, a projected Top 10 pick in the NBA draft, credits Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as one of his inspirations. 

During a recent interview with HoopsHype, he was asked who he patterned his game after and what his potential long-term ceiling was.

“I definitely look up to Jimmy Butler a lot,” Griffin said. “Potential wise, there’s not just one person who I look at. I think I take a part of everyone’s game that I like and try to put it into my game. I watch a lot of Stephen Curry or guys that shoot and can attack. I watch defenders and try to become the best version of me.”

In the one year he played at Duke, Griffin averaged 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks. He shot 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from the 3-point line.

Griffin has all the reason to look up to Butler. He just completed one of the best postseasons in NBA history after almost leading the Heat to the Finals for a second time in three years. The Heat lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. 

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

