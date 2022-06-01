Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Congratulates Jayson Tatum For Making Finals

Butler praises the Celtics star for advancing to the next round.

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum were headlined as the two superstars in the Miami Heat versus Boston Celtics series in the Eastern Conference finals.

The two faced off for seven games before Boston clinched the series Sunday. After the game, Butler went up to Tatum and praised him for accomplishing this feat.

“It’s your moment bro,” Butler said. “This is your title dawg.”

Butler expressed respect for Tatum by saying he deserves to advance to the big game.

“He does everything,” Butler said. “Shooting the ball, playing the pick-and-roll, he passes the ball incredibly well, gets out in transition. He's a superstar and he deserves that. They deserve the win, and I wish them the best moving forward. He's one hell of a player, that's for damn sure.”

Tatum won the first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP Trophy, averaging 27 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Had the Heat won, Butler would have been granted the award, as he averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. Butler set postseason career-highs in field goal attempts, field goal percentage, free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, and points.

Meanwhile, Tatum has finally made the NBA Finals after his third trip to the Eastern Finals.

The Celtics will play the Golden State Warriors Wednesday at 9 p.m.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin wants to remain in Miami. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.