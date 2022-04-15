Company Releases Heat City Jimmy Butler And Kyle Lowry Bobbleheads

Miami Heat starters Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler will have their latest bobbleheads debuted Friday.

The company FOCO announced it will release the items. Both will appear in their black Heat City jerseys. FOCO manufactures apparel, toys and accessories that are officially licensed by all the major sports leagues.

Earlier this year, FOCO also released a Dwyane Wade bobblehead to commemorate his selection as one of the NBA's Top 75 players. Wade is generally regarded as the best player in franchise history and is a future Hall of Famer.

Butler and Lowry have been key cogs in the Heat's success this season.

Despite several players being injured throughout the year, the Heat still captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They open the postseason Sunday against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. The Cavs and Hawks meet in the play-in tournament Friday, with the winner advancing to the first round.

Butler was named an All-Star for a third straight season with the Heat while Lowry has been among the league's top point guards. This is Lowry first year in Miami after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors last offseason.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo away from team because of protocols. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Tyler Herro's lack of rhythm. CLICK HERE

Heat already scouting potential first-round opponents. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

.