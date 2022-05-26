Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Refuses To Use Injuries As An Excuse

Butler says the Heat just need to play better the remainder of the series

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never been one for making excuses.

After the Heat fell behind 3-2 in the series against the Boston Celtics, his stance has yet to change. He refuses to make excuses despite playing with a sore knee.

"Besides the fact that anything is possible, we know what we are capable of," Butler said. "We know we can play some really good basketball and we know that we are going to play some really good basketball. It's going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win."

Butler, who only scored 13 points Wednesday, said the knee has affected his play the past two games when he has struggled. Game 6 is Friday in Miami at FTX Arena.

"Man, honestly, it doesn't matter; if I'm out there, I've got to do better," Butler said. "I've got to find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine. My knee is okay. I've just got to do better. It's no excuse.

