Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Refuses To Use Injuries As An Excuse

Butler says the Heat just need to play better the remainder of the series

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never been one for making excuses. 

After the Heat fell behind 3-2 in the series against the Boston Celtics, his stance has yet to change. He refuses to make excuses despite playing with a sore knee. 

"Besides the fact that anything is possible, we know what we are capable of," Butler said. "We know we can play some really good basketball and we know that we are going to play some really good basketball. It's going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win." 

Butler, who only scored 13 points Wednesday, said the knee has affected his play the past two games when he has struggled. Game 6 is Friday in Miami at FTX Arena. 

"Man, honestly, it doesn't matter; if I'm out there, I've got to do better," Butler said. "I've got to find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine. My knee is okay. I've just got to do better. It's no excuse.  

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 5 loss. CLICK HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat backcourt sputters in Game 5. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

   

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18354254_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Backcourt Comes Up Short In Game 5 Loss

By Jayden Armant1 hour ago
USATSI_18355615_168389536_lowres
News

Heat-Celtics Game 5 Takeaways

By Cory Nelson4 hours ago
USATSI_18338450_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Have Traded Big Wins In Conference Finals

By Cory NelsonMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18338607_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 5 Prediction For Boston Celtics At Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18306374_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Shut Out Of All-NBA Teams Despite Having Best Record In The East

By Shandel RichardsonMay 25, 2022
spo game4
News

Miami Heat Need To Play More Aggressive If They Are Going to Close Out Celtics

By Jayden ArmantMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18338450_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Need More Consistency From Bam Adebayo

By Cory NelsonMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18338373_168389536_lowres
News

Victor Oladipo Shows Out Despite Miami Heat Loss

By Jayden ArmantMay 24, 2022