Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Nails An Impression of P.J. Tucker

Butler posted the hilarious video on Instagram before their series against the Sixers began

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to comedy.

In addition to being one of the league’s most prominent players, he has also established himself among the NBA’s biggest personalities. Butler has starred in commercials, built his own coffee brand, and made fans laugh with his interviews and media appearances.

As the Heat prepared for their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Butler took to social media to unveil a comedic imitation of P.J. Tucker.

The video captioned, “Rare footage of @pjtucker talking about his love for cars and his teammates…rest of interview coming soon. Stay tuned!!”

This video was greeted with laughs from many NBA players, but also some outside of the league. Among the viewers were actor Mark Wahlberg, comedian Kevin Hart, and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Tucker shined in Game 1 against Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals, shutting down his former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden. The Heat will look for Tucker to repeat his defensive performance throughout the rest of the series.

The Heat play host the to 76ers Wednesday at FTX Arena in Game 2.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.