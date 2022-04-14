Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says Winning Championship Is Goal

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler feels the team has a legitimate shot to win a championship.

On Thursday, Butler said team president Pat Riley put together a roster that could lead to coach Erik Spoelstra's third championship. The Heat added Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tuckers in the offseason and still have the leadership of Udonis Haslem.

“I know that we all want to win a championship. That’s our goal,” Butler said. “That’s why coach Pat [Riley] put this roster together, [Erik Spoelstra] has been coaching and leading us the way that he has all year long. Kyle [Lowry] has been telling us how to make it happen along with [Markieff Morris], along with [P.J. Tucker], along with [Udonis Haslem]. The champions that we do have. We got a great leadership and we got to find a way to get 16 [wins]. “That’s been on all of our minds all year long. That’s the reason that we play the game. I think we’ve been a great team all year long. But now is the time we talk about. When we have this team meeting, a lot of championship talks are going to happen. But I really, really, really think we got a good shot at this thing.”

Butler also said the Heat have no plans of changing anything.

“We’re going to continue to play the same way," Butler said. "Guys are just going to get better and better as the playoffs come along and find a way to win 16 games.”

