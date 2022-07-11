Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Rank In Top 10 For Jersey Sales In Europe

Herro and Butler on the list with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and forward Jimmy Butler were in good company on the Top 10 list for jersey sales in Europe.

Butler checked in at No. 4 while Herro was No. 7 according to data tracked by Gazzetta.gr journalist Michalis Gulenoglou based on numbers he collected from the NBAStore.eu website and in stores in Milan and London. Here's the complete list:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

3. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

7. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

8. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

9. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Butler's popularity has risen after making his third straight NBA All-Star appearance for the Heat. He has led the Heat to an NBA Finals and the conference finals in two of his three seasons in Miami. Herro has also become one of the league's most popular players. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year last season and is becoming one of the league's top young players.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com