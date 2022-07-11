Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Rank In Top 10 For Jersey Sales In Europe

Herro and Butler on the list with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and forward Jimmy Butler were in good company on the Top 10 list for jersey sales in Europe. 

Butler checked in at No. 4 while Herro was No. 7 according to data tracked by Gazzetta.gr journalist Michalis Gulenoglou based on numbers he collected from the NBAStore.eu website and in stores in Milan and London. Here's the complete list:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

3. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks 

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat 

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

7. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat 

8. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers 

9. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Butler's popularity has risen after making his third straight NBA All-Star appearance for the Heat. He has led the Heat to an NBA Finals and the conference finals in two of his three seasons in Miami. Herro has also become one of the league's most popular players. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year last season and is becoming one of the league's top young players. 

