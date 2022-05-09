Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Looking Like The MVP In Series Against Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will reportedly win NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has reportedly won the league's MVP award for a second straight year. 

Jokic edged Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for the honor. The Miami Heat might think otherwise after the way Embiid has altered the series. After trailing 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Sixers have climbed back into the series by winning the last two games. 

Much of it can attributed to the return of Embiid, who was sidelined the first two games because of a fractured orbital bone. 

Just look at his last two games: 

Game 3: 18 points, 11 rebounds and one block 

Game 4: 24 points, 11 rebounds and one block. 

And the most important stat: Two wins. 

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has impacted the game most on the defensive end. 

"A lot [changed]," Rivers said after Game 3. "I mean, just his presence, obviously, to start the game. His energy, his rebounding. His ability at the basket. I’ve said it all year. You could see his timing was off a little bit. But his presence defensively, I really don’t – I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good of a defensive player he is and how much he helps us. And I thought tonight it was a lot of that.” 

Embiid has certainly been the MVP at this point in the series. 

