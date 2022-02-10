Will Justise Winslow Finally Find A Perfect Fit in Portland?

The Heat's first-round pick in 2015 is playing for his fourth team

When the Miami Heat drafted Justise Winslow in the first round of the 2015 NBA, then AmericanAirlines Arena was filled with cheers.

It was one of the few times Winslow was associated with claps during his career. Since being drafted, he has become a journeyman. After being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Portland Trail Blazers last week, Winslow has yet another opportunity to prove himself.

The Blazers think they can finally tap his potential. He showed flashes with the Heat but never could string together any consistency.

“You’ve got a guy that I think he can guard one through four,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Saturday after Winslow’s first game in Portland. “He can really guard the ball. And I also think he’s a really good passer. So, he can kind of facilitate some plays through him.”

A recent YouTube post by Andy Hoops already labeled Winslow as an NBA failure. The video points out how Winslow has struggled because he's played in multiple systems.

Winslow said he just hopes to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m here now,” Winslow said. “That’s all that you can really worry about. I can’t predict the future.”

