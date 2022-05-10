Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Out For Game 5

Lowry continues to be bothered by hamstring issues

The Miami Heat will be without guard Kyle Lowry for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lowry continues to deal with a sore hamstring. He played in Games 3 and 4 but was mostly ineffective.

Lowry was playing his second game back after missing Games 1 and 2 of the series. He had just six points in 30 minutes.

"Put it this way, you don't want to play with it," Lowry said. "But we're in a situation in the playoffs where we're in a hostile environment, we're in this together no matter what. Just trying to be out there for my guys, no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is."

Lowry has struggled in both games he's played. He went scoreless in Game 3. Gabe Vincent has been quality backup but only had two points Sunday.

"We'll see," Lowry said. "... Tough timing for a hamstring. I've never had a soft tissue [injury]. This goal is to be out there."

After winning the first two games of the series, the Heat have lost two straight and are tied at 2.

