Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Impacting Games In Several Ways

For someone who is small in stature, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry impacts the game in a large way.

Lowry has never been known for filling up the stat sheet, but he has the ability to manage the game. Even though he is the fourth-leading scorer on the team, he has the highest plus/minus rating (+193).

“There are so many IQ nuances that Kyle can bring to the game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He can dominate a game and only score six points. He can be assertive and put pressure on the defense in transition with his drives, his passes, his pitch aheads. And in half court offense, he can organize you and get the ball where it needs to go.”

Lowry had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Thursday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“He plays basketball the right way,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. “He’s always looking to kick the ball ahead, and he’s always down there stealing the bigs rebounds. He’s always going to make the right play”

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4