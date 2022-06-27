Report: Potential Miami Heat Target Kyrie Irving Seeking Trade From Brooklyn Nets

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving has been in the talks of possibly going to the Miami Heat this free agency. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reached a point of disagreement, leading to tension between both parties. Since, Irving has requested a sign-and-trade deal, listing the Heat as one of his potential suitors.

In a proposed trade, FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard said the Nets should demand Heat star Jimmy Butler in exchange for Irving.

“If I’m the Nets, what I’m gonna require to get from Miami is Jimmy Butler,” Broussard said on First Things First. “Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for Kyrie and Ben Simmons. That’s where we start talking.”

However, Miami is unlikely to follow through on this trade proposal.

Butler has been the leader in Miami. He led the team in scoring during the regular season and playoffs. His 27.4 points per game in the postseason trailed only Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jolkic. Trading him would mean the Heat would lose their most impactful player. Not only is Butler a statistical importance for Miami, but he instills characteristics of a leader.

Butler embodies toughness, skill, and selfishness. Irving, unfortunately, has not shown the ability to lead a team. He has constantly taken leaves of absence and has not shown the professionalism to lead a squad. During his tenure with the Celtics, Irving showed unprofessionalism and a lack of care on a team where he was supposed to lead.

It is understandable that Broussard would suggest that Miami and Brooklyn exchange star players. However, Pat Riley is not going to trade Irving for Butler. Butler has proven to be the star in Miami, and this trade would only downgrade the Heat as a whole.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.