LeBron James Gets Opportunity To See If Rookie Bennedict Mathurin Can Back Up Talk

Bennedict Mathurin said he was better than anyone, including LeBron, last June at the draft

Last June Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedit Mathurin did the unthinkable.

In a pre-draft interview, the subject of LeBron James came up. Mathurin chose a different route instead of saying how he impressed he was with James.

He took the opposite.

"A lot of people say he's great. I want to see how great he is," Mathurin said. "I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

The chance is finally here. The Lakers play the Indiana Pacers tonight at 10:30 p.m., at Staples Center. So far, Mathurin has been good as advertised. He is averaging 18.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

James, who won titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, is still dominating at the age of 37. He never needs motivation but the comments from June should provide even more fuel.

Should be one of tonight's must-see games.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com