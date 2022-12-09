Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Wears Shirt Honoring Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has received a wave of support after her return to the United States.

The basketball world has expressed gratitude for her release, including Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade.

Wade showed up to the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday night game with a shirt saying, “We are BG” on a Griner jersey.

Wade posted himself on his Instagram story saying, “BG is home!”

Wade has been an active supporter of social justice movements, including advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equality for women’s sports. Wade posted an Instagram photo a couple months ago, pleading to release Griner from her Russian sentence.

“That Angel City FC game has us like…” Wade said. “Big win ladies!!! Oh BTW #WEAREBG.”

Griner was imprisoned in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Many NBA figures, social justice activists, and sports analysts called for Griner to be returned home.

Because she was imprisoned in a foreign country, Griner had to adhere to different standards. The only way she could be released is if there was a prisoner swap. Many thought this was out of the equation, given the degree of criminal Russia wanted for a basketball player. However, President Biden ended up finalizing the deal, sending arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner.

This was a sigh of relief for those advocating to bring her back to America.

