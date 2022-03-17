Skip to main content

Michael Beasley Opens Up About Emotional Struggles

Former Heat draft pick explains his struggles in podcast interview

In 2008, the Miami Heat thought they drafted the next franchise player when chose Michael Beasley with the No. 2 pick. 

Beasley never panned out in Miami despite three stints. He recently opened up about his emotional struggles in a podcast interview with The Pivot

“Do I have to be in Delonte West’s shoes to get help?” Beasley said. “No disrespect to Delonte West or people in his position. But, what does it take to do the right thing? My whole life I asked for help. People called me crazy. “I don’t leave the house. I play basketball, and I go home. I don’t care what y’all do no more. I try to talk to my kids as much as I can. I’ve reached out so much, so many times to different people and it’s just, I have to die with some kind of dignity.”

Beasley was considered the silver medal in the 2008 draft behind Derrick Rose, but the Heat felt they had an All-Star. He averaged 13.8 and 14.9 points in his first two seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, he bounced around the league, including two stops in Miami. He last played for an NBA team in 2019 with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

