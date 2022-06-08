Pat Riley Wants Kyle Lowry In `World Class Shape' Next Season

Riley says he wants better conditioning from Lowry

At 36, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry knows he has to be in the best shape to compete with the NBA's younger point guards.

Heat team president Pat Riley drove home the point during his post-season media session earlier this week.

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player," Riley said. "… You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”

The Heat one of the league's best conditioning programs. It has what them a marquee organization. Lowry struggled throughout the postseason, mainly because of a hamstring strain, but he wasn't in the best playing shape in his first year in Miami.

"I do think that he can be in better shape next year," Riley said. "We’ll address it and we’ll try to help him as best as we can. Because it’s not easy, when you get a little bit older.

"But, look it, the bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping that you can get the most out of the player ... As you get older, there is a point of diminishing return as you get a little bit older. When you’re younger, you can do things in spite of that. I’m not saying that when he was younger he wasn’t in the kind of condition that he was in this year.”

