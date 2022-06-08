Skip to main content

Pat Riley Wants Kyle Lowry In `World Class Shape' Next Season

Riley says he wants better conditioning from Lowry

At 36, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry knows he has to be in the best shape to compete with the NBA's younger point guards. 

Heat team president Pat Riley drove home the point during his post-season media session earlier this week.

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player," Riley said. "… You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”

The Heat one of the league's best conditioning programs. It has what them a marquee organization. Lowry struggled throughout the postseason, mainly because of a hamstring strain, but he wasn't in the best playing shape in his first year in Miami.

"I do think that he can be in better shape next year," Riley said. "We’ll address it and we’ll try to help him as best as we can. Because it’s not easy, when you get a little bit older.

"But, look it, the bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping that you can get the most out of the player ... As you get older, there is a point of diminishing return as you get a little bit older. When you’re younger, you can do things in spite of that. I’m not saying that when he was younger he wasn’t in the kind of condition that he was in this year.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Still Hoping For At Least One More Title Run

By Shandel Richardson16 minutes ago
USATSI_18374401_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Wants P.J. Tucker Around For Another Season

By Cory Nelson22 hours ago
pat riley
News

Pat Riley Addresses Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

By Cory Nelson23 hours ago
USATSI_18391603_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says The Miami Heat Should Consider Trading Jimmy Butler

By Cory NelsonJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continues To Have His Name Mentioned In Trade Talks

By Corey HolmesJun 4, 2022
USATSI_17586141_168389536_lowres
News

How the Miami Heat Could Land Bradley Beal

By Jayden ArmantJun 4, 2022
spo exit part 2
News

What To Look Forward To From The Miami Heat Next Season

By Cory NelsonJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17630487_168389536_lowres
News

Draft Prospect A.J. Griffin Credits Jimmy Butler For His Success

By Cory NelsonJun 3, 2022