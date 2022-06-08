Pat Riley Still Hoping For At Least One More Title Run

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is nowhere thinking about calling it career.

In fact, he still feel there is plenty time left for him to add to his NBA legacy.

"I haven’t given that any thought at all," Riley said earlier this week. "Until somebody brings it to me, other than the media."

Riley, 77, believes the Heat have a strong enough core to compete for another championship. They came within one victory of making their second NBA Finals in three years, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

"I definitely feel an obligation to finish this build," Riley said. "And so if we're three years into this build – then I don't want to do another three years of just building this team. I think we're in that window of internal improvement. We got a great, great, great player in Jimmy Butler, we know that. We have a lot of real experienced veterans and so we put together a team that got to the Eastern Conference finals and it was bitter, it was a bitter loss. The dragon hasn't actually left my body yet from that loss. I was stunned, I was frustrated, I was angry, I was all of those things for the last week and now I'm beginning to move on past all of that, so I haven't given that any thought at all."

