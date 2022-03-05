Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Sixers tonight at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1

VITALS: The Heat and Sixers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 120-110 win in Philadelphia on Dec. 31 and has now won three-straight against the Rockets. With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The Heat are 36-33 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 712 career three-point field goals, tying Eddie Jones for the second-most in franchise history ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck). Jimmy Butler (toe) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out and P.J. Tucker (knee). For the Sixers, Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Omer Yurtseven

F Bam Adebayod

F Max Strus

SIXERS

F Tobias Harris

F Matisse Thybulle 

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on playing shorthanded: "We've been doing that the whole season," center Bam Adebayo said. "This isn't like it's been two games. I missed six weeks and we're still winning and I come back and we're still the No. 1 seed. Jimmy goes out and we're still winning. PJ goes out and we're still winning. Kyle goes out and we're still winning. It just shows the level of commitment that all of us have to this team."

