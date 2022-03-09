Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns At Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 123-100, win in Phoenix on 1/8. With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season, having split the last two of three series. The Heat are 30-36 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 15-18 in road games... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract), Markieff Morris (neck), Javonte Smart (G League) are out and Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable. For the Suns, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion), Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction) and Chris Paul (right thumb avulsion fracture) are out.

Heat face the Suns Wednesday at FTX Arena

Heat face the Suns Wednesday at FTX Arena

Heat face the Suns Wednesday at FTX Arena

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SUNS

F Jae Crowder

F Mikal Bridges

C DeAndre Ayton

G Devin Booker

G Cameron Payne

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on getting healthy: It’s not all going to be perfect. Everyone is not always going to be happy, but we have a really mature group in this locker room. They understand the big picture. We’re going to need everybody.”

